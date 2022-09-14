Capital World Investors Sells 46,808,921 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,679,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,808,921 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $5,156,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

