Capital World Investors Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,063,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,120 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.4% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.09% of CME Group worth $7,864,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

