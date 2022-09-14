Carbon Coin Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon Coin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,363.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065424 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00075210 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

CXRBN is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Buying and Selling Carbon Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.