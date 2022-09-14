Carbon Price Reaches $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $751,958.15 and $22,927.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Carbon

Carbon launched on October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,033,061 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

