Cardano Price Hits $0.47 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion and $745.58 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00093589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00067140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000311 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

