CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

CareDx Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. CareDx has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

