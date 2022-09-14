CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $988.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.02. CareDx has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after buying an additional 484,216 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,677,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

