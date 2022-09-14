Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €117.35 ($119.74) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($206.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

