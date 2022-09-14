Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $15.98 Average PT from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.24 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

