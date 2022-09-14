Carnomaly (CARR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Carnomaly (CARR) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Carnomaly has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Carnomaly has a total market cap of $351,088.58 and approximately $10,051.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carnomaly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 515% against the dollar and now trades at $601.22 or 0.02983232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00822915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020794 BTC.

About Carnomaly

Carnomaly was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 coins. Carnomaly’s official website is carnomaly.io. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly.

Carnomaly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

