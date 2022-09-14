Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded at Cowen

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.
Carpenter Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $44.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.