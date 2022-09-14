Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded at Cowen

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $44.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

About Carpenter Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $2,863,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

