Cary M. Grossman Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) Director Cary M. Grossman acquired 25,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,480.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.