CashHand 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,606.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a market cap of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00156066 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
CashHand Coin Profile
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
