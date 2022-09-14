CasinoCoin (CSC) Reaches One Day Volume of $40,107.00

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $40,107.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CasinoCoin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

