Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $175.96 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Casper has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $175.96 million and $6.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,146,321,867 coins and its circulating supply is 5,992,213,943 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network. Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | Github Whitepaper “

