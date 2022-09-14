CateCoin (CATE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.16 Million

CateCoin (CATE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CateCoin has a total market cap of $25.16 million and $1.02 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CateCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CateCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.95 or 0.02991422 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00828984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020931 BTC.

About CateCoin

CateCoin was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub. The official website for CateCoin is catecoin.club.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CateCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CateCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.