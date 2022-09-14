Catex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,827.24 (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $55,827.24 and $40.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.48 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.62 or 0.99866824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00066081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

