Cather Simpson Acquires 1,250 Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) insider Cather Simpson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$20.00 ($13.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,482.52).
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
