Cather Simpson Acquires 1,250 Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) insider Cather Simpson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$20.00 ($13.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,482.52).

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

