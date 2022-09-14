CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.18

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 215750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,419 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 124.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,938,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 185.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,874,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 1,218,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,548,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

