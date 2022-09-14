CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.18

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 215750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.
Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.