Cedric Pech Sells 11,340 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00.

MongoDB Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.