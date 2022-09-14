CEEK VR Reaches One Day Volume of $8.14 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $128.27 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,174.69 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.08 or 1.00172194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

