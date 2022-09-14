Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $121.68 million and $7.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

