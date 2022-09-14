Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.98 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.98 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.30 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.09 or 1.00016447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065417 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,025,801 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

