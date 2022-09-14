Centaur Price Hits $0.0001 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $387,001.59 and $1,903.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 517% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00822915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.