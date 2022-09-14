Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

