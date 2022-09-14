Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Down 4.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95. Approximately 2,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 209,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $703.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.12.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

