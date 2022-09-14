Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.15. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 41 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $630.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at $153,973,086.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

