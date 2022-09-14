Ceres (CERES) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CERES) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Ceres has a total market cap of $170,120.46 and approximately $204.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.86 or 0.00154061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 251% against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
