CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$127.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.44.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

CGI Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$103.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

