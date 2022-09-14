Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.62 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.62 billion and $522.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $7.37 or 0.00037008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is link.smartcontract.com.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.