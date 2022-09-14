Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chart Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chart Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $40,670,000.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $196.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $214.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.64.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

