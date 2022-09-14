ChatCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,929.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $651,445.63 and approximately $13,929.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

