Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 25394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £3.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.46.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

See Also

