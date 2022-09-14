Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

