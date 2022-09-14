Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.