Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 374 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,784,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

