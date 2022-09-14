Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

