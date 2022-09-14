Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

