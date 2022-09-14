Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $663.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

