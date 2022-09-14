Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Price Hits $0.0001

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Chihuahua has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chihuahua has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $111,870.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chihuahua coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.
Chihuahua Coin Profile
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
