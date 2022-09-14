Chihuahua Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Chihuahua has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and $95,405.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded up 16% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.
About Chihuahua
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Chihuahua Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Chihuahua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chihuahua and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.