Chihuahua Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.90 Million (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Chihuahua has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $111,870.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chihuahua coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.
Chihuahua Profile
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
