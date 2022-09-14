China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

