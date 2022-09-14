Christopher A. Wright Sells 3,189 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $48,026.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,447.00 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 104.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 671.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 540,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

