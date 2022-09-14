Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Achieves $91.44 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $91.44 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,946.08 or 0.99996810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 0.99990124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00066149 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

