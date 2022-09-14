CIBC Downgrades Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) to Neutral

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.49. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

