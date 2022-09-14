Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

NYSE CI opened at $286.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

