Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

CGX stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$577.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.77. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$15.75.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

