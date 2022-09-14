Citigroup Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $79.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GWRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $21,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

