Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

CFG opened at $37.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

